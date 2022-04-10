Bezos Offers Musk Some Advice on Making Twitter HQ a Homeless Shelter
JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS...
An uncharacteristically amiable clash of the titans occurred on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, with Jeff Bezos giving some pointers to fellow mogul Elon Musk on the logistics of converting a building into a homeless shelter. A Saturday poll from the Tesla chief executive, who scooped up 9.2 percent of Twitter this week, kicked the exchange off, with Musk asking his followers if they thought Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters should be repurposed “since no one shows up anyways.” (Of the 1.8 million votes his poll had gathered by Sunday afternoon, more than 90 percent of respondents favored the idea of remodeling.) Bezos then jumped in to suggest Musk “do portion,” combining office space and shelter. Not one to miss an opportunity to subtly self-promote, he added that a similar divisional framework had “worked out great” at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. The addition of a shelter to the campus, the entrepreneur added, “makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer.” Musk increased his personal wealth to $282 billion this year, according to a Forbes list published this week—widening the gap between himself and Bezos by more than $100 million.