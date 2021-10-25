CHEAT SHEET
Jeff Bezos’ Rocket Company Is Building a Space Station
Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is teaming up on a planned space station called “Orbital Reef,” which aims to be a “mixed use business park” in low Earth orbit. The new venture is slated to begin operating in the second half of the decade, and hopes to offer logistical support, “space habitation,” and equipment accommodation for businesses. Blue Origin—which last month launched the actor William Shatner into space—is collaborating with a number of entities on the project, including Sierra Space, Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University.