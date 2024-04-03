Bezos Shells Out $90 Million for Yet Another Estate in Miami’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’
MONEY BAGS
Jeff Bezos has purchased yet another home on the man-made barrier island that’s been dubbed “Billionaire Bunker” off the coast of Miami, this time shelling out $90 million for a mansion there, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The new home is the Amazon founder’s third mansion on the Biscayne Bay island, which is officially named Indian Creek Village. His new home was last sold in 1998 for $2 million, Bloomberg reported, and was owned by Javier Holtz, who is listed as the vice-mayor of the municipality on its website. Bloomberg reports that Bezos will live in his newly-purchased home, adding that his other properties on the island—purchased for $68 million in June and for $79 million in October—are set to be demolished. Indian Creek Village was made up of 41 waterfront properties as of 2017, with the island’s inland covered entirely by a golf course and country club. Others who own homes there include Tom Brady, David Guetta, Carl Ichan, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner.