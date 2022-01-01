Jeff Bezos Sports Impossibly Tight Pants at New Year's Eve “Crazy Disco Party”

Read it at Instagram
The world’s third-richest man sported the world’s tightest pants at his New Year’s Eve “crazy disco party” on Friday. In a series of photos posted to his Instagram account, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos showed off his spicy new physique in a half-buttoned shirt and sheath-like jeans. He rocked a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses to complete the ensemble. Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were pictured yachting in St. Barths in advance of the holiday. The pair have not been shy about sharing affection for each another. “I love you baby. For every reason and no reason,” Sanchez commented on Bezos’ Instagram post.