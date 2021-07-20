Bezos Thanks Amazon Workers For Underwriting Space Playdate
AND TO ALL MY FANS...
Speaking below the brim of the world’s largest cowboy hat, Jeff Bezos praised the weary workers who funded his brief dalliance with outer space. “I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all this,” said Bezos. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” His comment came after his rocket company, Blue Origin, sent him and three other passengers more than 62 miles into the sky during a 10-minute flight. It was a milestone for the company, which the world’s richest man has funded by selling Amazon shares. Bezos’ gratitude may not have been reciprocated by all of the retailer’s workers, who have lodged complaints about having to pee in bottles to meet the company’s grueling pace. But it was good vibes back in Texas, as Bezos’ capsule touched down. “Best day ever!” he exclaimed.