Media

Jeff Bezos Turns Washington Post Full MAGA to Fury of Reporters

KISS THE RING

Staff have already started to vent their anger at the decision by the paper’s billionaire owner, calling it a “massive encroachment.”

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies

Media Reporter

CorbinBolies

corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandMelania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
MediaRachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Posts Deranged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo