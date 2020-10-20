CHEAT SHEET
Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma
As if 2020 wasn’t already horrifying enough, beloved actor Jeff Bridges announced Monday evening that he’s battling cancer. “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he tweeted. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.” The 70-year-old Oscar winner and Big Lebowski star said he’s “profoundly grateful” for his family and friends, and ended the note by urging his fans “to go vote.” “Because we are all in this together,” he said.