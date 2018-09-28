Jeff Flake: I’m Voting for Kavanaugh

CHEAT SHEET
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said Friday morning he will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after his previous skepticism about the nomination process. Flake asked for another hearing in which Kavanaugh and his sexual-assault accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, could be heard. It made no difference to him in the end. “I wish I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty.”
CNN captured footage of Flake being cornered by several angry women who said they were rape survivors on his way in to Friday’s Senate Judiciary vote: