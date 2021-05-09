Jeff Garlin on Being Mistaken for Harvey Weinstein: It’s Not Funny Being Compared to a Rapist

Curb Your Enthusiasm-watchers know the scene: Actor Jeff Garlin is at a party and is mistaken for Harvey Weinstein. Now, he says, it’s happening in real life—still—and he is not a fan.

“I resemble him enough, but I don’t really look like him. I mean, you know, in terms of really looking like him,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

“There’s nothing funny about having people come up to you and accuse you of being a rapist,” he adds. But don’t get it twisted. He is not one of those comedians that call for cancel culture or try to complain about cancel culture.