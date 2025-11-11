Jeff Goldblum, 73, Reveals He Made a Major Lifestyle Change Because of ‘Wicked’
Jeff Goldblum has become a vegetarian at the age of 73 after being affected during his time working on Wicked: For Good. The Jurassic Park icon said his time playing the Wizard in the follow-up to 2024’s Wicked had “changed” him. Goldblum made the comments during an appearance on This Morning, on U.K. network ITV. He said the film’s themes had inspired him to live his life differently. “It’s changed me,” he said, looking comfortable on the studio couch. “You know, after doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty, I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else. I’m happy. We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature, too.” Elsewhere in the interview, he gushed about how happy he was to have such a “juicy” role in the movie, which is due for release on November 21. “It’s uncommon that you get to be doing this over a period of time and get more fertile and juicy and interesting and relevant roles for yourself at this period of time,” he said.