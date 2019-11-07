#METOO
Jeff Goldblum Sticks Up for Woody Allen: ‘I Think There Is a Presumption of Innocence’
In an interview with i News published on Wednesday evening, Jeff Goldblum weighed in on the sexual-misconduct allegations against Woody Allen, with whom he worked on the 1977 film Annie Hall. Allen has been shunned by much of Hollywood due to accusations that he sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, though he continues to deny the allegations. Goldblum was promoting his upcoming jazz album, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, when he was asked if he would work with the director again.
“I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” the 67-year-old actor responded. “I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.” He added, “Even though I feel like this cultural shift [the #MeToo movement] is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work. So I would consider working with him, until I learned something more.”
In addition to the album, Goldblum appears in the new Disney+ streaming series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.