Trump Organization Controller Testified Before Special Grand Jury in Trump Probe: Report
DIGGING IN
A top Trump Organization official has testified before a special grand jury that will determine whether the former president or his company should face any criminal charges, ABC News reports. The jury, convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, has heard testimony from Jeff McConney, the senior vice president and controller for the Trump Organization. He’s the first Trump Org employee asked to testify. Vance has reportedly been closely looking into the finances of the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, including his taxes, as part of his investigation into whether the Trump Organization evaded taxes and committed bank fraud. “Complex accounting issues are crucial to this investigation, as is the knowledge and intent of the people at the Trump Organization involved in these transactions,” said Daniel R. Alonso, a former chief assistant district attorney in Manhattan. “In any case like that, the two most important people—whether as targets or witnesses—are the company’s CFO and the company’s controller.” Vance’s probe is also examining whether Trump falsely reported the value of properties to receive bank loans or pay less in taxes, a source familiar with the matter told the network.