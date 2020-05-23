Jeff Sessions Confronts Trump on Twitter Over His ‘Anger’
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions publicly called out President Trump on Twitter late Friday for continuing to whine about his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Shortly after Trump tore into him and told Alabama voters to “not trust” the former attorney general as he runs for a Senate seat because he “let our country down,” Sessions offered a blunt response. “Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” Sessions wrote. “I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.” Trump has appeared to harbor a major grudge against Sessions ever since firing him in late 2018, repeatedly mocking him as a “disaster” and an “embarrassment” and apparently trying to stymie his political plans.