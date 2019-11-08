HE’S RUNNING
Jeff Sessions Announces Alabama Senate Run on Tucker Carlson’s Show
Former attorney general Jeff Sessions officially announced Thursday night during an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight that he is running for Senate in Alabama. The former Alabama senator, who left his seat to join the Trump administration, also unveiled a new campaign ad that shows him appealing to Trump voters by saying he never attacked the president or wrote “a tell-all book” after stepping down as AG.
Sessions, who ends the ad by saying Trump “has my strong support,” was asked by Carlson if he thinks the president strongly supports him. “I hope so,” Sessions said. “I think he will respect my work. I was there for the Trump agenda every day.” Towards the end of Sessions’ tenure as attorney general, the president routinely attacked him over the Russia investigation, repeatedly saying he wouldn’t have chosen Sessions if he had known he’d recuse himself in the probe.