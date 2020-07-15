Jeff Sessions’ Political Scalp Is a Warning to the Rest of Trump’s GOP

If you need proof that Donald Trump’s tenure will leave Republicans worse off—collectively and individually—than when they found him, please allow me to introduce you to Jeff Sessions, whose political career came to an abrupt close Tuesday night.

Six years ago, Sessions was a powerful U.S. Senator. He had run unopposed for his fourth senate term, and Jesus Christ might have had a hard time defeating him in Alabama. Today, Sessions found himself handily rejected by his fellow Alabama Republicans in a political riches-to-rags story that it’s hard to see as anything but a tragedy.

Trump might never have become the Republican nominee, much less president, were it not for Sessions, who was the stunt candidate’s first senate endorsement in February of 2016. Among other things, Sessions’ support eviscerated the claims of Trump’s then-rival Ted Cruz (who had spent months sucking up to Sessions) that Trump wasn’t really a conservative.