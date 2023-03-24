CHEAT SHEET
Influencer Who Died of Suspected Suicide Was Peter Thiel’s Partner: Report
Peter Thiel shared a romantic relationship with a model and influencer who recently died of a suspected suicide, The Intercept reported Thursday. Jeff Thomas told the publication in an interview before he died that he felt “kept” thanks to the expensive home and cars Thiel purchased for him, but that the situation ultimately made him uncomfortable. There is no evidence that Thiel was involved in Thomas’ March 8 death—though Miami Police plan to interview the technology mogul as part of their investigation, two department sources told The Intercept. Thomas and Thiel struck up their relationship in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas told the outlet, despite the fact that Thiel was married.