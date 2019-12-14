Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew Plans to Switch Parties After Trump Meeting: Report
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), who has come out against impeaching President Trump, is expected to switch parties and become a Republican, multiple people familiar with the matter told Politico. Van Drew met with President Trump on Friday, ahead of a full House vote on impeaching the president next week. Politico reports Van Drew’s congressional and campaign staff were informed he was planning to switch parties on Saturday. Van Drew is one of two Democrats who voted against opening the impeachment inquiry into Trump and has since remained opposed to the effort. “It was supposed to be bipartisan, it was supposed to be incontrovertible. It was supposed to be something that was always on the rarest of circumstances,” Van Drew said earlier this week. “Well it’s not bipartisan.” It’s unclear if Van Drew will make a formal announcement before the House vote, which is expected Wednesday.