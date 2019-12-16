Aides Abandon Democratic Congressman Ahead of Expected Switch to Republicans
Five staff members serving a freshman Democratic congressman resigned Sunday ahead of the lawmaker’s expected switch to the Republican Party, according to CNN. The five aides told New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew that they can “no longer in good conscience continue our service in the congressman’s employ.” They wrote in a joint letter: “Sadly, Congressman Van Drew’s decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office.” Van Drew strongly opposes the move by House Democrats to impeach Trump, and the switch will allow him to avoid a Democratic primary challenge for his seat. Van Drew was one of just two Democrats who in October voted against formalizing the impeachment inquiry, and announced this month that he would vote against the articles of impeachment on the House floor. The vote is expected this week.