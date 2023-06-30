Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose Let Go in Dramatic ESPN Layoffs
AIRBALL
In yet another round of cost-cutting at a high-profile media company, ESPN is laying off some of its biggest on-air stars in an effort to slash tens of millions of dollars from its budget. The New York Post first reported on Friday morning that NBA game analyst Jeff Van Gundy and NBA Countdown host Jalen Rose are just some of the names that have been let go. Van Gundy, a former coach with the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, had been with the network for 16 years and is considered one of the top in-game analysts in the business. He’d also recently called the NBA Finals with play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and analyst Mark Jackson, both of whom are expected to remain with the Disney-owned sports channel. Rose, an ex-NBA player, had been part of NBA Countdown for the past decade, despite the broadcast’s sweeping changes over that time. Rose, who reportedly makes millions of dollars annually, had become expendable after he was removed from the morning show Get Up and his daily program was canceled last year.