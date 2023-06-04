CHEAT SHEET
Jeff Zucker Advising Andrew Cuomo Helped Get Him Canned: Report
Jeff Zucker’s CNN firing didn’t tell the whole story, according to The New York Times. Zucker was asked to resign from the network in early 2022, with the network publicly attributing his ouster to him not disclosing his yearslong relationship with then-executive Allison Gollust. However, according to the Times, the internal investigation resulting in his exit found Zucker violated a number of CNN policies, including helping advise then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo—the same concerns that led to the network to fire the governor’s brother Chris Cuomo. Zucker, through a spokesperson, denied the claim. “He was asked to resign for one reason only, failure to disclose his relationship,” his spokesperson told the Times.