A “violent tornado” slammed into Missouri’s capital city late Wednesday night as residents slept, causing heavy damage. The National Weather Service reported that a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” hit Jefferson City shortly before midnight and sent debris 13,000 into the air. No fatalities have been reported, but Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said people are trapped in their homes. “It’s a chaotic situation right now,” Williams said. “We need people who are not affected to stay out of those areas.” Missouri Public Safety tweeted late Wednesday: “More dangerous severe weather—tornadoes and flash flooding—expected overnight.” A video provided by local resident Chris Higgins to AP showed the huge twister looming over Carl Junction, Missouri.