Video Shows Louisiana Deputy Brutally Slamming 4-Foot-8 Crime Victim
A Louisiana woman walking home after being beaten up by a group of boys was then grabbed by a sheriff’s deputy, who was caught on video dragging her and slamming her into the pavement, NOLA.com reported. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly is investigating the Sept. 20 incident, which was so brutal that several of Shantel Arnold’s braids were allegedly torn out. Arnold, 34, is Black and just 4-foot8, while the beefy unidentified deputy is white; the sheriff’s office has been hit with previous accusations of excessive force used disproportionately on Black people.