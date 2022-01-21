Woman Bludgeoned to Death in Philly Office Reception Over ‘Rental Dispute’
VIOLENT
A Pennsylvania woman was bludgeoned to death in an office reception on Wednesday by a man wielding two metal pipes, police say. Jeffery Stepien, 48, has been charged over the brutal attack. Sources told ABC6 that Stepien lived in the building where the victim, Samantha Maag, was working and they may have had disputes over rent. “We know that they know each other. We believe there may have been some arguments or problems in the past, however, we are still working on that information,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Police said they arrived to find Stepien exiting an elevator covered in Maag’s blood and holding two pipes. According to cops, Maag’s back was turned when Stepien struck her in the head at least five times. About 10 witnesses were interviewed and 20 people calls made to 911, yet no one intervened in the fatal attack. According to Small, Maag had defensive wounds on both hands.