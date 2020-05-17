Jeffree Star Scorched for ‘Cremated’ Makeup Line
Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is being slammed for launching a new death-themed eyeshadow palette with the name “Cremated.” Followers accused Star of bad timing and bad taste with the nation awash in death from the coronavirus pandemic and victims being cremated to deal with the overflow of bodies. “This could have waited until thousands aren’t dying daily,” one wrote on social media. People magazine reported that Star, who trademarked the name in September, explained his choice in a YouTube video: “Cremated is like my iconic catchphrase, I’m deceased... Cremated, as well as being, of course, very dark and gothic, it is also a term that I like to use, you know when you’re really blown away by something, you’re mesmerized and it’s so sickening? Me and my friends like to say, bitch, I’m cremated.”