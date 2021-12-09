Capitol Hill Staffer Arrested After Showing Up to Work With a Gun
SECURITY SCARE
A 57-year-old Capitol Hill staffer was taken into police custody Thursday morning after trying to enter part of the Capitol Complex with a handgun in his bag, police said in a statement. The staffer, identified as Jeffrey Allsbrooks from the House Chief Administrative Office, told authorities he’d forgotten the firearm was in his bag before trying to enter the Longworth Building. He was apprehended four minutes after security spotted his handgun on an X-ray machine. The incident caused a brief panic when it happened, shortly before 8 a.m., with an alert going out to staffers that warned of a “security threat.” Capitol Police said the incident is still under investigation, and Allsbrooks has been charged with “carrying a pistol without a license.”