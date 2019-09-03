CHEAT SHEET
JUSTICE
New York Man Charged With Hate Crimes in Road-Rage Attack on Black Woman: Prosecutors
A New York man has been charged with several hate crimes after a violent confrontation with a black woman in July in which he allegedly threw her to the ground and unleashed a slew of racial slurs, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jeffrey Calhoun, 62, was charged with unlawful imprisonment and menacing as hate crimes, as well as assault and impersonating a police officer. Prosecutors say Calhoun was involved in a minor traffic incident on July 16 with a female driver. When the two got out of their cars, the 62-year-old allegedly held onto the woman’s purse, claimed to be a police officer, and showed her a gun. During the confrontation, which was caught on camera, Calhoun also allegedly used several racial slurs while pushing the woman to the ground. Calhoun was initially charged in July with attempted robbery and menacing, but Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Tuesday the charges were amended as the investigation progressed.