Jeffrey Clark Surrenders to Georgia Authorities Hours Before Deadline
LAST-MINUTE BOOKING
Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark turned himself in to authorities in Georgia on Friday morning after being charged as one of the co-defendants in Donald Trump’s case relating to efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. Clark, who worked as assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s civil division between September 2020 and 2021, was booked at the Fulton County Jail and released on a $100,000 bond. He is one of 19 people—including Trump—charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act, with Clark additionally accused of criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. On Tuesday, Clark had asked a judge to grant an emergency stay in the case on the grounds that he wouldn’t be able to make it to Atlanta to surrender before the noon Friday deadline, arguing that he did not want to face “the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive.” The motion was denied.