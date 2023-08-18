Jeffrey Clark’s Lawyers Fume at Proposed Trial Date in Trump Georgia Case
‘TURGID’
Jeffrey Clark, the former Trump DOJ official indicted along with 18 others in Donald Trump’s case in Georgia, has pushed back on Fulton County D.A.Fani Willis’ proposed trial date of March 4, 2024. In a fiery court filing, his attorney called the date “highly premature” and raised concerns over handling such a complex case so speedily. “To our knowledge, not one of the 19 defendants named in the indictment has been served with any warrant, taken into custody, had a first appearance, or been arraigned, or waived arraignment,” the filing said. “The District Attorney cannot now pretend as if this were a simple matter, such as a 2-page single-count indictment against a lone defendant who has already waived arraignment.” Calling the case a “turgid and prolix conspiracy theory,” the filing also indicated that Clark may try to argue he had immunity from prosecution because he was working for the DOJ. After his 2020 election loss, Trump openly considered promoting Clark to attorney general to investigate baseless claims of fraud. Clark also wanted to send a letter to Georgia officials falsely claiming the DOJ “identified significant concerns” with the election. He has been charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.