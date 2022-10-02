Jeffrey Dahmer’s Prison Glasses Go on Sale for $150K Just Before Halloween

CHEAT SHEET
    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Bureau of Prisons/Getty

    One person particularly enthralled by Netflix’s Dahmer series may be able to add the perfect accessory to their Halloween costume this year: Jeffrey Dahmer’s prison glasses. A collectible shop owner in Canada told TMZ he would sell the serial killer’s infamous glasses for $150,000. It would be the crown jewel of Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada, which also lists Dahmer’s personal cutlery and Bible, among other personal items. It would be the second set of Dahmer glasses the store has sold—it previously sold another pair to a private buyer for a high price, according to TMZ.

