Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Competes in Prison Race
Ghislaine Maxwell is getting in shape ahead of her scheduled court appearance. The infamous Epstein enabler was spotted wearing grey sweats at the low-security prison she’s called home since 2021, where she competed in an inmate half marathon race around the facility. Her appeals lawyer told Page Six that Maxwell is also doing lots of yoga and pilates behind bars, staying active before she goes to court for her appeals hearing on March 12. The disgraced socialite was convicted in 2021 of grooming young girls and women in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme, and she’s serving a 20-year sentence for her role. In her appeals hearing, her attorneys will attempt to convince a panel of three judges that she didn’t receive a fair trial. She previously complained about the fact that in a case about men repeatedly abusing young girls, the only person to do jail time is a woman.