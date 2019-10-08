CHEAT SHEET
WHERE IS SHE?
Epstein Accuser’s Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Can’t Be Found
Lawyers for one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers say they have not been able to find the money-manager’s alleged accomplice, publishing heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, to serve her with legal papers. “She hasn’t responded to the original complaint. We have repeatedly sought to reach out to her attorneys [but] they are not prepared to accept service on her behalf,” said Dan Kaiser, an attorney for Jennifer Araoz. Kaiser said his team has hired investigators to track down Maxwell to no avail. His co-counsel, Kimberly Lerner, said it’s possible that she fled the country, but added that it’s likely the FBI knows where she is. In a lawsuit filed in August, Araoz claims that Maxwell served as Epstein’s sex-trafficking madam and facilitated her rape when she was 14 years old.