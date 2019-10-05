CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Maria Farmer Holds L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner Responsible for Assault on His Property
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, Maria Farmer, says that she holds L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner responsible for her sexual assault she says occurred on his property. Farmer, now 50, alleged in an affidavit that when she was 26 and working for Epstein, he and and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell molested her while she staying at his invitation in a home in New Albany, Ohio, located on 336 acres of land owned by Wexner. Farmer told the Washington Post that she holds the chief executive of Victoria’s Secret and The Limited “responsible for what happened to me” because the alleged assault happened on property she said was monitored by Wexner's wife, Abigail, and the Wexner security team.
Farmer said in her affidavit that she was held against her will at the property by Wexner’s security team for 12 hours after her alleged assault. The house, although owned by Epstein at the time, was “effectively the guesthouse” for the main Wexner home and guarded only by Wexner personnel, a former security guard told the Post. Wexner has said he was unaware of Epstein’s alleged crimes and cut ties with him as soon as he found out about them. Farmer told the Post she had no intention of pursuing legal action against Wexner.