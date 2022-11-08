Virginia Giuffre Says Dershowitz Abuse Claim May Have Been ‘Mistake’

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein has settled a lawsuit against Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and, according to The New York Times, has released a statement indicating she possibly made a mistake in accusing him of sexual assault.

Virginia Giuffre, who says she was kept as a sex slave to Epstein and his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, sued Dershowitz months before the late sex-trafficker’s arrest in the summer of 2019.

The settlement ends three years of litigation—during which Dershowitz adamantly defended himself and counter-sued Giuffre, a high-profile survivor of Epstein’s abuse.

The Times reported that Giuffre, in the joint statement announcing the settlement, said that she may have mistaken Dershowitz for someone else and that she was a teenager and in a traumatic environment when she was assaulted by a man tied to Epstein.

The Daily Beast has contacted Giuffre’s lawyers for comment.