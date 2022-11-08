Virginia Giuffre Says Dershowitz Abuse Claim May Have Been ‘Mistake’

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein has settled a lawsuit against Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and released a statement indicating she possibly made a mistake in accusing him of sexual assault.

Virginia Giuffre, who says she was kept as a sex slave to Epstein and his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, sued Dershowitz months before the late sex-trafficker’s arrest in the summer of 2019.

The settlement ends three years of litigation—during which Dershowitz adamantly defended himself and counter-sued Giuffre, a high-profile survivor of Epstein’s abuse.

The New York Times first reported that Giuffre was releasing a joint statement announcing the settlement.

In the joint statement obtained by The Daily Beast, Giuffre, her attorney David Boies, and Dershowitz said the resolution of the case “does not involve the payment of any money by anyone or anything else.”

“I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz,” Giuffre said in her statement. “However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz had from the beginning consistently denied these allegations.”

“I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz,” Giuffre added. “This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives.”

For his part, Dershowitz said, “As I have said from the beginning, I never had sex with Ms. Giuffre. I have nevertheless come to believe that at the time she accused me she believed what she said.”

“Ms. Giuffre is to be commended for her courage in now stating publicly that she may have been mistaken about me. She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and I commend her work combatting the evil of sex trafficking.”

Dershowitz then referred to his longtime legal brawl with Boies, who has represented multiple other victims of Epstein including Maria and Annie Farmer.

“I also now believe that my allegations that David Boies engaged in an extortion plot and in suborning perjury were mistaken,” Dershowitz stated.

In remarks of his own, Boies said that he agreed “that the time has come to end this litigation and move on.”

“I know that Alan Dershowitz has suffered greatly from the allegation of sexual abuse made against him—an allegation that he has consistently, and vehemently, denied,” Boies continued. “I also know that this litigation has imposed, and continues to impose, a significant burden on Ms. Giuffre.

“I appreciate Mr. Dershowitz’s recognition that I was not engaged in an extortion plot or in suborning perjury. I accept each of their statements in the spirit in which they are made, and I wish each of them well.”

In her lawsuit, Giuffre accused Dershowitz of defamation and referred to him as “Epstein’s lawyer, close friend, and co-conspirator” who was “also a participant in sex-trafficking, including as one of the men to whom Epstein lent out Plaintiff for sex.”

The complaint claimed that Dershowitz sexually abused Giuffre “on numerous occasions.”

After Giuffre filed her suit, Dershowitz told The Daily Beast: “I welcome it. This lawsuit gives me the opportunity I’ve been looking for to prove Virginia Roberts has committed perjury and will continue to commit perjury in federal court.”