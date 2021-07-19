CHEAT SHEET
Ghislaine Maxwell Owes $1.5M in New York State Taxes
Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case isn’t her only legal headache. The socialite accused of procuring girls for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is also the target of a tax warrant that says she owes $1.5 million to New York state, the New York Post reported. Maxwell, who is jailed, had no immediate comment to the newspaper on her status as No. 47 on the state’s list of biggest tax scofflaws. Another bold-faced name on the list of deadbeats is Lisa Marie Presley, who is said to owe $636,950.33 in unpaid income taxes.