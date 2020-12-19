Epstein Associate Jean-Luc Brunel Charged With Rape of Minors in Paris
CAUGHT
Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp Jean-Luc Brunel is facing sexual harassment and rape charges in Paris as part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities there. Since Epstein died by suicide in prison over a year ago, Brunel had been keeping a low profile in France but he was arrested while trying to board a flight from Paris to Dakar this week. Prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Saturday morning that Brunel had been charged by a magistrate, saying in a statement that Brunel “is suspected of having committed acts of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment on various minor or major victims and of having in particular organized the transport and accommodation of young girls or young women on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein.”
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein’s, has previously accused Brunel of abusing her, and of supplying young girls for Epstein to abuse. She said that Epstein once bragged to her that he’d slept with “over 1,000 of Brunel’s girls.” While Brunel wasn’t charged with human trafficking on Saturday, the magistrate didn’t rule out further charges down the track.