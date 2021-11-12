Epstein Called Ghislaine ‘The Best at What I Need’ in Off-Record Interview
Jeffrey Epstein is singing Ghislaine Maxwell’s praises from beyond the grave. The British socialite may not like what he has to say as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges, though. In a new documentary, Chasing Ghislaine, the financier and convicted pedophile says in a previously unreported conversation, “Ghislaine is the best at what I need. She’s my best friend—she has been for a very long time.” The recording comes from a conversation with journalist Vicky Ward that was off the record at the time. Jennifer Araoz, who alleges Epstein raped her and is suing Maxwell, says in the documentary, “This couldn’t have happened without Ghislaine Maxwell.” The show is slated for release Nov. 22, and Maxwell’s trial is set to begin Nov. 29.