Thousands of Jeffrey Epstein-Related Documents Unsealed
Thousands of court documents have been unsealed in a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell has been accused of aiding Epstein’s solicitation of young girls. The lawsuit, which was brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and accuses Maxwell of defamation, was filed in Manhattan federal court in 2015, The Guardian reports. The lawsuit was settled in 2017, but many of the details remained under seal up until a federal appeals court ordered their release in June.
Some of the unsealed documents include references to names of book titles purchased by Epstein, Courthouse News reports. The names SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude—Principles, Skills and Tools and Training With Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners, appeared as part of Epstein’s Amazon purchase history. The documents, which were released by the Second Circuit, allege Giuffre was forced to have sex with Alan Dershowitz and “many other powerful men, including numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister, and other world leaders.”