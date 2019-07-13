CHEAT SHEET
Clinton College Pal, Alleged Co-Conspirators Visited Jeffrey Epstein in Jail
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had at least 340 visits from nearly two dozen people during his 13-month jail stint in 2008 and 2009, including a friend of former President Bill Clinton, his attorney Alan Dershowitz, and two of his alleged co-conspirators. According to visitor logs cited by CNBC on Friday, Epstein was visited by Clinton college pal Arnold Paul Prosperi at least 20 times in Palm Beach County Jail while he was serving time for procuring an underage prostitute. Prosperi reportedly ran Clinton’s campaign for student body president while at Georgetown University and later went on to raise funds for him. Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, Nadia Marcinkova and Sarah Kellen, are also said to have visited him behind bars, with over 70 visits combined. His personal assistant, Story Cowles, visited him almost 130 times.
Epstein was arrested on Saturday on charges of sex trafficking of minors, with prosecutors saying he lured victims as young as 14 to his Upper East Side mansion between 2002 and 2005. Since his arrest, many figures known to have been in his orbit in the past have sought to distance themselves. Dershowitz said his visit to Epstein on New Years Day in 2009 was “professional” and “not a personal visit.” Clinton's spokesman said the former president severed ties with Epstein more than a decade ago and was not aware of his alleged crimes.