Jeffrey Epstein-Controlled Company Donated $40,000 to Ehud Barak’s Political Activity
A Jeffrey Epstein-controled company donated $40,000 to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s political activity, Haaretz reports. The donation came from HBRK Associates, a company associated with Epstein that’s also named in a lawsuit as paying for his sexual-assault victims’ flights from Florida to New York. The donation was given to a company aimed at unifying left-wing parties and intending to serve as an organizational platform should Barak return to politics, according to Haaretz.
Epstein and Barak have a well-documented history. Epstein gave Barak a large amount of money to invest in a startup in 2015 and residents at Epstein’s younger brother’s building report seeing the politician crashing at the Upper East Side residence multiple times. Barak denies he participated in any of the reported sexual assaults, but admits he did once visit Epstein’s private Caribbean island. “I never attended a party with him,” he told The Daily Beast. “I never met Epstein in the company of women or young girls.”