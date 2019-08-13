CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    OUT FOR NOW

    Jeffrey Epstein Death: Warden Reassigned, Two Guards Placed on Leave

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast

    The Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center’s warden has been temporarily reassigned and two guards placed on leave after accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide in his jail cell this weekend.

    Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec reportedly said the warden was reassigned to Bureau of Prison’s Northeast Regional Office pending FBI and DOJ inspector general probes into Epstein’s death. An acting warden was named for the MCC in light of the temporary reassignment. The two MCC guards, who were assigned to keep watch over Epstein at the time of his death, were placed on administrative leave pending the same investigations.

    The shake-up comes after Attorney General William Barr said there were “serious irregularities” at the facility and a “thorough investigation” would take place. Epstein was found unconscious in his cell early Saturday morning and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

    Read it at The Associated Press