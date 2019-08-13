CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Epstein Death: Warden Reassigned, Two Guards Placed on Leave
The Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center’s warden has been temporarily reassigned and two guards placed on leave after accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide in his jail cell this weekend.
Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec reportedly said the warden was reassigned to Bureau of Prison’s Northeast Regional Office pending FBI and DOJ inspector general probes into Epstein’s death. An acting warden was named for the MCC in light of the temporary reassignment. The two MCC guards, who were assigned to keep watch over Epstein at the time of his death, were placed on administrative leave pending the same investigations.
The shake-up comes after Attorney General William Barr said there were “serious irregularities” at the facility and a “thorough investigation” would take place. Epstein was found unconscious in his cell early Saturday morning and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.