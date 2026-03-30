Epstein TV Drama in the Works With Major Star as Lead
A drama series on the investigation into notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein could soon be coming to the screen. The project from Sony Pictures Television will feature famed actress Laura Dern as the dogged Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown, whose work helped bring Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to justice. The limited series will be based on Brown’s book, Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. The book will be adapted for TV by executive producer Sharon Hoffman, who previously worked on House of Cards and Mrs. America. Dern will also be an executive producer, along with Brown and Adam McKay. Though there have been multiple documentaries on Jeffrey Epstein, this would be the first scripted TV show focused on the topic. An official description of the show calls it “an explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors. Drawing from Brown’s experience as a groundbreaking reporter for the Miami Herald, the book and the limited series follow her relentless years-long investigation that identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to go on the record, and led to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrests.” Dern comes to the role as already one of the most well-respected actresses of her generation, known for her work in hits like Big Little Lies and Jurassic Park. According to Variety, Sony is currently shopping the series around.