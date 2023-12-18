Jeffrey Epstein Encouraged Models to Snap Photos With Bill Gates: WSJ
WEB OF DECEIT
Jeffrey Epstein lured victims by claiming he could get them work with the Gates Foundation, The Wall Street Journal reports. One Polish model said she accompanied Epstein to Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ Seattle office in 2014; afterward, Epstein’s accountant emailed her a letter of support for a visa, stating that she planned to survey the Gates Foundation’s work in Africa. While the excursion never materialized, an associate of Epstein who was a foundation deputy director had drafted an itinerary for her. Meanwhile, a Russian model claimed that Epstein encouraged her to share photos of herself with Gates on social media. “Epstein tried, unsuccessfully, to connect himself to Mr. Gates by any means possible, including spontaneously bringing in people for photos with Bill, whom Bill did not know or interact with further,” a Gates rep said. “Mr. Gates only ever met with Epstein for philanthropic purposes, which he regrets.”