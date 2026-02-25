Epstein Files Ensnare Nobel Prize Winner at Columbia University

The latest release of Justice Department files on the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has ensnared yet another prominent academic at a top college with longstanding ties to the disgraced financier.

Richard Axel, a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist who has shaped young minds for more than half a century at Columbia University, said in a statement Wednesday that his relationship with Epstein had been a “serious error in judgment.” He added that “the harm that he has caused to so many people, makes my association with him all the more painful and inexcusable.”

The New York Times reports that Axel maintained a close relationship with Epstein, beginning in the 1980s. He told New York magazine in 2007 the predator “has the ability to make connections that other minds can’t make,” describing him as “extremely smart and probing.”

Axel, pictured left, has worked at Columbia for more than 53 years. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

A transcript contained in the 3 million documents released by the DOJ on Jan. 30 reveals Axel joking with the financier in 2011 about his attempt to secure a pardon from Florida’s then-governor, Charlie Crist. The state had convicted Epstein of soliciting prostitution from a minor three years prior.

“It would get rid of my sex offender status,” Epstein said. “Even though some of the women keep saying, ‘It’s so exciting. I’ve never actually been with a sex offender before’.” Axel then responded to the predator’s comments about a line of “sex offender lingerie” with a grim anecdote about a 20-year-old prostitute sleeping with a 66-year-old man.

President Donald Trump bowed to public pressure to order the release of files on sex offender Epstein, with whom Trump himself was once closely associated. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

The NYT further reports that Axel “repeatedly served as an informal adviser” to help Epstein get his associates’ children into Columbia, one of the nation’s top universities. Emails from the latest DOJ tranche apparently show that Axel set aside time to meet with Alice de Rothschild, the daughter of billionaire European banker Baron Edmond James de Rothschild.

“I have spoken with columbia admissions and she is good but not strongest candidate,” he told Epstein in November 2016. He continued “pushing” but she was ultimately rejected, and enrolled at N.Y.U. instead. The Rothschild family have previously said her university applications relied entirely on her “grades” and that she “cannot be held responsible for Jeffrey Epstein’s unilateral actions.”

At least six professors at Columbia University are now known to have maintained ties with Epstein. Adam Gray/Reuters

The NYT also notes that flight tickets suggest Axel and his wife had planned to visit Epstein on his private Caribbean island toward the end of 2011. It remains unclear if they made the trip.

Axel has now resigned as co-director of Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute “to focus on research and teaching in my lab.” The college said in a statement it has “no evidence that Dr. Axel violated any university policy or law,” but conceded his resignation from the institute was appropriate.

The top neuroscientist is not the only figure at Columbia with ties to Epstein. DOJ files have revealed his relationship with at least four members of the college’s dental school, one of whom, Letty Moss-Salentijn, also remains employed as a professor.

The documents have shed further light on work done by Jay Lefkowitz, a prominent attorney at white shoe law firm Kirkland Ellis and adjunct professor at Columbia Law School, as part of Epstein’s historic efforts to intimidate reporters covering his crimes.