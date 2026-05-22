Trump Rebel to Take Epstein Files on National Tour

A New York installation displaying millions of physical files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will be going nationwide.

Organizers behind the popular “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room” exhibit are taking the concept on a nationwide bus tour this summer, the Daily Beast has learned.

The exhibit, currently on display in New York’s upscale TriBeCa neighborhood, showcases thousands of printed volumes of files connected to Epstein.

Miles Taylor, an organizer of the tour and former Trump DHS official turned Trump antagonist, said that visitors to the New York exhibit have been “completely blown away” by the sheer volume of information the government had on the sex pest.

Organizers say 3,437 volumes weigh more than eight tons in total. Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images

“Folks who came in, with no personal connection to the situation, people would leave in tears, because by the time you get to the end of it, it was a very powerful experience of sexual assault survivors that’s told through this exhibition,” he told the Daily Beast in an interview.

The current display in lower Manhattan, just blocks away from the jail where Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019, has seen a steady stream of visitors since opening on May 8.

The exhibit puts a particular focus on Epstein’s long friendship with President Donald Trump, which ended sometime in the 2000s. The president’s name is mentioned thousands of times in the Epstein files, although he has denied any wrongdoing.

The Epstein files on public display at the "Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room." David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

“The Epstein files for a lot of folks are a news abstraction, and I think for people who visited, all of a sudden, it becomes an understanding of the magnitude of the victims and the survivors, and also how deep the relationship goes between Trump and Epstein,” Taylor said.

“People have a superficial appreciation of that, but then you go there, you see the survivors’ memorial, you see the physical timeline, you see the literal weight of the literally tons and tons of printed files,” he added. “It blows people away.”

The exhibit shows a timeline of Epstein and Trump's long friendship. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

Taylor said he hopes the new nationwide tour annoys Trump. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

On the nationwide tour, organizers expect celebrities to drive the bus at times, and said they have received outreach from lawmakers and congressional candidates who want to make the tour part of their campaigns.

The tour is expected to launch after the July 4th holiday, but the specific tour stops and dates are still being worked out. Organizers are hoping it will remain on the road until the 2026 midterm elections, which are already expected to be a catastrophe for Republicans.

Trump and Epstein enjoyed a long friendship, before it ended sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The Epstein files have been the one scandal the Trump administration just can’t seem to get away from.

Trump spent months pushing back on the momentum files released, calling them a “Democrat hoax” and insisting that his MAGA base stop focusing on the late sexual predator.

When reached for comment on the tour, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson asserted that “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

After it became clear that there was unstoppable, near-unanimous support for the files’ release in Congress, Trump was forced to sign the act into law in November. The Justice Department has since released 3.5 million documents, photographs, and videos related to Epstein.

With the physical files now embarking on a nationwide tour, Taylor said he hopes to get under the president’s skin.

“This is gonna get the president furious,” he said. “And it’s gonna keep the issue in the public consciousness.”