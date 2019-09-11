CHEAT SHEET
French Cops Appeal For Victims and Witnesses to Help Jeffrey Epstein Probe
Police in France have sent out an appeal to victims and witnesses to come forward to help them investigate Jeffrey Epstein's potential crimes in the country. The police appeal was published Wednesday and contains a phone number and email address for victims and witnesses to use as cops continue to investigate the alleged rape of minors by Epstein, as well as other charges linked to the case. According to the Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said three victims have already come forward and have been interviewed by French investigators. Epstein had an apartment located in Paris near the Arc de Triomphe. The French investigation is probing possible charges of rape of minors as young as 15, sexual aggression and criminal association. A France-based advocacy group—Innocence in Danger—has also been gathering witness testimony linked to the Epstein case and says about 10 women have come forward.