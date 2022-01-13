Epstein Frequently Brought Women to Clinton’s White House, Visitor Logs Reveal
JUST VISITIN’
White House visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Jeffrey Epstein often had women with him during his 17 visits to Bill Clinton’s White House. The logs include the names of at least eight women who accompanied the disgraced pedophile to the White House during the early 1990s. Four were girlfriends, the Mail reports, including convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Eva Dubin, who dated Epstein from 1983 to about 1991. Dubin, now 61, married hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin in 1994 just months before her White House visit. Though the logs don’t identify the purpose of the visits, they do record Epstein popping in and out of Clinton’s home twice in one day on three different occasions. Records also reveals that Epstein seemed quite comfortable in the presidential quarters; newly disclosed footage reveals that he decorated his Palm Beach mansion with photos of himself standing at the podium of the White House Briefing Room.