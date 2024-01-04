Epstein’s Dirt on Trump and Hillary Could’ve Derailed 2016 Race: Brother
SMEAR CAMPAIGN
Jeffrey Epstein knew things about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that, if they had been revealed to the public, could have blown up the 2016 presidential race, the late pedophile’s younger brother told the New York Post on Wednesday. “Here’s a direct quote: ‘If I said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016,” Mark Epstein said. The 69-year-old property developer declined to provide further details on the alleged scuttlebutt. Trump ran in the same circles as Epstein on the Palm Beach scene of the 1990s, and was also a frequent guest on his private jet, flying the so-called “Lolita Express” at least seven times, according to flight logs. Clinton has not been directly linked to Epstein, but her husband became a good buddy of the disgraced financier’s after they were introduced in the ‘90s. In a 2016 deposition‚ part of a trove of documents unsealed on Wednesday, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said that he’d once told her that Clinton’s preferences for “girls” skewed “young.”