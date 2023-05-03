Jeffrey Epstein Had Woody Allen Over for a Screening of ‘Psycho’: WSJ
NOT A GOOD LOOK
A trove of documents and emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal reportedly show closer ties than previously known between disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and various boldface names. According to the Journal, some of those who remained close to Epstein after his 2008 conviction for solicitation of a minor included former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaire investor Leon Black, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and filmmaker Woody Allen, who has faced his own ugly sex abuse allegations. Epstein’s staff ordered flourless chocolate cakes and Beck’s beer specifically for Allen’s visits, which included a screening of the Hitchcock film Psycho, the report says.