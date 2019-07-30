CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Epstein Hit With Lawsuit One Day Before Being Found Injured
Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was hit with a lawsuit one day before he was found injured in his jail cell, the New York Post reports. According to court documents, Deputy Sheriff Qin Zhang personally gave Epstein a draft copy of a lawsuit from rape accuser Jennifer Araoz, and documents related to the suit, on July 22. The next day, Epstein was found unconscious in his cell with neck injuries. Araoz alleges that Epstein raped and sexually abused her at his New York townhouse in 2002 and 2003, when she was 14 years old. She is reportedly seeking to learn the identity of the woman who she says recruited her for “grooming” outside her high school, so that she can sue both Epstein and the woman.